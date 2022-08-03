Japan Nikkei recovers on buybacks, upbeat corporate earnings

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index rose by 147.17 points, or 0.53%, to 27,741.90.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange advanced by 5.28 points, or 0.27%, to 1,930.77.
Total 14 of 33 sectors of Tokyo Stock Exchange advanced, with Precision Instruments, Insurance, Wholesale Trade, Electric Appliances, and Machinery issues being notable gainers, while Electric Power & Gas, Real Estate, Construction, Iron & Steel, Marine Transportation, and Banks issues were notable losers.
Daikin Industries shares advanced nearly 4% as the air-conditioning systems maker lifted its outlook, while West Japan Railway rose 3.47% after posting a quarterly operating profit.
Sanrio shares surged 12.9% after the owner of Hello Kitty brand raised its outlook and dividend payout forecast.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Jibun Bank latest survey revealed that the services sector PMI rose to 50.2 in July, down from 53.0 in June, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The survey also showed that the composite PMI fell to 50.3 in July from 54.0 in June.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 133.06 per dollar, weaker compared to earlier in the week.
