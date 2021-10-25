Japan Nikkei falls ahead of election

Japan stock market finished session down on Monday, 25 October 2021, as risk aversion selloff triggered on tracking weak lead from Wall Street last Friday and uncertainties ahead of the nation's general election after ruling Liberal Democratic Party lost one of two by-elections held on the weekend.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 204.44 points, or 0.71%, to 28,600.41. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 6.81 points, or 0.34%, to 1,995.42. Trading volume turnover on the main section stood at 1.04 billion shares worth 2.28trillion yen.
Total 22 of 33 industry groups of the Topix ended down, with worst performing sectors were Rubber Products (down 1.9%), Foods (down 1.3%), Information & Communication (down 1.2%), Insurance (down 1%), and Securities & Commodities Futures (down 1%), while best performing issues included Iron & Steel (up 3.1%), Mining (2.7%), Marine Transportation (up 1.7%), and Services (up 0.5%).
Investors were concerned that ruling Liberal Democratic Party likely to face an uphill battle in the national election on 31st October 2021 after loosing in one of two House of Councillors by-elections on Sunday.
A wait-and-see attitude has strengthened in the market after the results of the by-election, amid a view that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may face difficulty managing the government stably if the ruling parties fail to perform well.
CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar weakened to upper 113 yen level on Monday. The dollar stood at 113.63-63 yen, down from 113.88-89 yen on Friday. The euro was at 132.46-51 yen, down from 132.58-60 yen.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU