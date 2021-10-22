China Stocks ends down

The Mainland China share market finished session down on Friday, 22 October 2021, as risk sentiments remain subdued after the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) warned of possible action if the currency market is hit by greater fluctuations.

At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.34%, or 12.18 points, to 3,582.60. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.15%, or 3.51 points, to 2,412.67. The blue-chip CSI300 index increased 0.64%, or 31.71 points, to 4,959.73.

CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan eased against the U.

S. dollar on Friday after softer mid-point fixing by central bank. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint CNY=PBOC at 6.4032 per dollar, 142 pips or 0.22% weaker than the previous fix of 6.3890. In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.3985 at midday, 65 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

