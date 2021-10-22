Japan Nikkei gains on bargain hunting

Japan stock market finished session higher on Friday, 22 October 2021, as investors chased for bottom fishing after survey showed domestic Manufacturing PMI and services PMI picked up in October. However, market gains capped as investors were cautious about taking fresh positions amid ahead of the weekend and uncertainties ahead of the nation's general election.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 96.27 points, or 0.34%, to 28,804.85. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 1.42 points, or 0.07%, to 2,002.23. Trading volume turnover on the main section stood at 1.05 billion shares worth 2.43 trillion yen.

Total 23 of 33 industry groups of the Topix ended down, with worst performing sectors were Nonferrous Metals (down 1.6%), Mining (down 1.3%), Iron & Steel (down 0.9%), Securities & Commodities Futures (down 0.8%), and Banks (down 0.6%), while best performing issues included Precision Instruments (up 1.3%), Machinery (0.9%), Electric Appliances (up 0.5%), and Marine Transportation (up 0.5%).

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan Manufacturing PMI Continues To Expand In October- Japan manufacturing sector continued to expand in October with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.0, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed on Friday. That's up from 51.5 in September, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. Both output and new order volumes reversed the declines recorded in September to rise at a marginal pace. Moreover, job creation continued for the seventh successive month, with the rate of growth the quickest since April 2019. Firms also remained confident that activity would increase over the next 12 months, with optimism reaching the highest since June's series record.

The survey also showed that the services PMI climbed to 50.7 in October from 47.4 in September, while the composite also rose to 50.7 from 47.9 a month earlier.

Japan Consumer Prices Up 0.2% On Year In September- Japan consumer prices was up 0.2% on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication said on Friday, following the 0.4% drop in August. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was up 0.1% on year following the flat reading in the previous month. Among the individual components, prices were up for food, housing, fuel, furniture, education and recreation. Prices were flat for clothing and down for medical care, transportation and communications. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was up 0.4% and core CPI rose 0.1%.

CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar fell below 114.00 yen in Tokyo trading on Friday, in response to decline in U. S. interest rates. The dollar stood at 113.88-89 yen, down from 114.12-12 yen on Thursday. The euro was at 132.58-60 yen, down from 132.85-86 yen.

