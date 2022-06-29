Japan Nikkei falls on profit taking, weak offshore lead

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 244.87 points, or 0.91%, to 26,804.60. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange declined 13.81 points, or 0.72%, to 1,893.57.
Total 22 of 33 TSE sub-indexes ended in red, with Rubber Products, Mining, Marine Transportation, Glass & Ceramics Products, and Securities & Commodities Futures issues suffering the largest percentage losses.
On the upside, Electric Power & Gas and Air Transportation issues enjoyed the largest percentage gains.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Retail sales rose 3.6% in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday. On a seasonally-adjusted month-on-month basis, retail sales advanced 0.6% in May, after a 1% growth in April.
Japan's consumer confidence index fell in June for the first time in three months, to 32.1 from May's 34.1, separate government data showed on Wednesday.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen weakened past the 136 level against the dollar again, after strengthening and holding steady in the past few sessions. It last changed hands at 136.14.
