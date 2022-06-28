Australia Market extends gain

The top performing stocks in this index were COLLINS FOODS and POLYNOVO, up 11.5% and 7.3% respectively.
The worst performing stocks in the index were IMUGENE and TYRO PAYMENTS, down 10.4% and 9.8%, respectively.
Energy stocks rallied after crude prices jumped nearly 1% in Asian trading. Origin Energy, Santos and Woodside Energy jumped 2-3%.
Shares of materials and resources gained on expectations that China's decision to ease some COVID-19 restrictions and the country's pledge to support its economy would boost iron ore demand. BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group rose 2-3%
In economic news, the weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index improved by 3.7 per cent - the biggest lift in 14 months - to 84.7 points. This is the 16th consecutive week the index is below the 100-point neutral mark, indicating that the number of pessimists outweigh optimists.
