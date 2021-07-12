Japan Nikkei rebounds 2.25%

Japan stock market finished session sharp higher on Monday, 12 July 2021, recouping the losses of the previous three sessions, as investors took heart from rebound rallies on Wall Street on Friday, shrugging off concerns over Japan's government new Covid-19 state of emergency declaration on Monday.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average surged 628.60 points, or 2.25%, to 28,569.02. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange spurted 40.95 points, or 2.14%, to 1,953.33.

Trading volume turnover in the 1st section decreased to 1,035 million shares from 1,425 million shares in previous session. Trading value turnover decreased to 3,380.31 billion yen from 3,323.99 billion yen in previous session.

Total 31 of 33 sectors sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange ended higher, with top performers were Machinery (up 3.2%), Metal Products (up 3.1%), Electric Appliances (up 3%), Warehousing & Harbor Transportation Services (up 2.9%), Construction (up 2.7%), Nonferrous Metals (up 2.6%), Services(up 2.5%), and Iron & Steel (up 2.4%) issues, while Marine Transportation (down 1.3%) issue was worst performer.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Producer prices in Japan were up 0.6% on month in June, following the upwardly revised 0.8% increase in May according to latest report by the Bank of Japan released on Monday.

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 5% - easing slightly from 5.1% in the previous month. Export prices were up 1% on month and 11.3% on year, while import prices jumped 2.3% on month and 28.0% on year.

Japan Core Machine Orders Climb 7.8% On Month May- Japan total value of core machine orders climbed a seasonally adjusted 7.8% on month in May, standing at 865.7 billion yen, the Cabinet Office said on Monday, following the 0.6% increase in April. On a yearly basis, core machine orders jumped 12.2% after rising 6.5% in the previous month. Manufacturing orders were up 2.8% on month and 37.9% on year at 390.1 billion yen, while non-manufacturing orders jumped 10% on month but fell 4.7% on year to 453.2 billion yen.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 110.12 per dollar, weaker than levels seen below 110 against the greenback last week.

