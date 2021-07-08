China Market ends softer

The Mainland China share market finished session lower on Thursday, 08 July 2021, as concerns over China's crackdown on technology companies and the possibility of a reserve requirement ratio cut dented sentiments.

At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.79%, or 28.21 points, to 3,525.50.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, declined 0.48%, or 11.79 points, to 2,435.21. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.02%, or 52.23 points, to 5,088.26.

The best performing sectors in the Shanghai Stock Exchange were Aerospace & Defense (up 5.26%), Specialized Finance (up 5%), Computers & Peripherals (up 4.8%), New Energy Power (up 4.2%), and Semiconductors (up 3.8%), while the worst performing sectors were Brewers (down 5.84%), Market Services (down 5.8%), Property & Casualty Insurance (down 5%), Soft Drinks (down 5%), and Marine (down 4.36%).

The best performing sectors in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange were Commercial Vehicle (up 38%), Industrial Conglomerates (up 9.4%), Aerospace & Defense (up 4.1%), Internet Retail (up 3.88%), and Semiconductors (up 2.74%), while the worst performing sectors were Soft Drinks (down 6.85%), Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Services (down 5.1%), Diversified Banks (down 4.61%), Apparel (down 4.35%), and Education Services (down 4.3%).

