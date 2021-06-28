Japan Stocks end mixed

Japan stock market finished mixed in relatively quiet trading on Monday, 28 June 2021, as investors were keenly eyeing the upcoming release of the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) Tankan business sentiment survey. Participants also kept a close eye on Washington after President Joe Biden acknowledged there was no guarantee the infrastructure package would get through Congress.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average was down 18.16 points, or 0.06%, to 29,048.02. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange grew 3.02 points, or 0.15%, to 1,965.67.

Trading volume turnover in the 1st section decreased to 870 million shares from 904 million shares in previous session.

Trading value turnover decreased to 1,968.09 billion yen from 2,142.25 billion yen in previous session.

Total 20 of 33 sectors sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange ended higher, with top gainers were Iron & Steel (up 2.2%), Marine Transportation (up 1.6%), Retail Trade (up 1.5%), Securities & Commodities Futures (up 1.3%), Textiles & Apparels (up 1%), Electric Power & Gas (up 0.9%), and Banks (up 0.7%) sectors, while worst performers were Mining (down 1.6%),Precision Instruments (down 0.4%),Air Transportation (down 0.4%), and Warehousing & Harbor Transportation Services (down 0.4%) sectors.

Among individual stocks, Seven & i Holdings jumped 4.5% after the US antitrust authorities ordered 7-Eleven to sell over 200 retail outlets, resolving competition concerns over the Japanese retail giant's $21 billion acquisition of the Speedway fuel chain from Marathon Petroleum.

CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar eased to around 110.65 yen in Tokyo trading Monday, due partly to real demand-backed selling. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at 110.64-68 yen, down from 110.75-75 yen at the same time Friday. The euro was at 132.12-19 yen, down from 132.31-32 yen.

