Japan Stocks mixed on profit booking

Headline indices of the share market closed mixed after reversing earlier gains on Thursday, 17 January 2019, as investors' continued withdrawing profit off the table after yen firmness against greenback amid lingering worries about the global economy and trade war tensions. managed to hold gains amid speculation that at next week's policy meeting the Bank of could consider changing the composition of its exchange-traded fund (ETF) purchases with heavier emphasis on relative to the Nikkei. Total 25 out of 33 subindexes of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's were in positive territory, with shares in & Paper, Securities & Commodities Futures, Other Financial Business, Insurance, and Electric Power & Gas issues being notable gainers, while Rubber Products, Fishery, Agriculture & Forestry, and Marine Transportation issues were notable losers.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei index declined 40.48 points, or 0.2%, at 20,402.27. The broader index of all First Section issues on the added 5.43 points, or 0.35%, to 1,543.20.

Shares in banks and other financial firms climbed on tracking gains in their US counterparts. Sumitomo Financial Group rose 0.9%, gained 0.8% and added 1%. rose 4% and climbed 1.2%.

Shares in iron and steel issue advanced, supported by recent gains in iron ore prices. advanced 2% and and added 1.2%.

Automakers sagged after a told reporters that US is "inclined" to move ahead with tariffs on imported vehicles. declined 0.8% and dipped 0.1%, while ended with a modest gain of 0.1%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)