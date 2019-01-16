Japan Nikkei falls on profit booking

Headline indices of the share market retreated on Wednesday, 16 January 2019, giving back a portion of Tuesday's wide gains, as investors' elected to book profit after benchmark indices hitting nearly a one-month high yesterday. Meanwhile, profit taking fuelled on news of a crushing Brexit defeat in parliament for UK Total 22 out of 33 subindexes of the Stock Exchange's were in negative territory, with shares in Oil & Coal Products, Mining, Pulp & Paper, Securities & Commodities Futures, Nonferrous Metals, and Iron & Steel issues being notable losers, while Electric Power & Gas, Foods, Fishery, Agriculture & Forestry, and Information & Communication issues were notable gainers. At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei index declined 112.54 points, or 0.55%, at 20,442.75. The broader index of all First Section issues on the Stock Exchange dropped 4.95 points, or 0.32%, to 1,537.77.

ECONOMIC NEWS: core machine orders were roughly flat on month in November, the said on Wednesday, down sharply from 7.6 percent in October.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders added 0.8 percent, exceeding expectations for 0.2 percent following the 4.5 percent increase in the previous month.

CURRENCY NEWS: The was in the upper 108 yen zone against dollar on Wednesday largely in line with it levels in overnight. The dollar was quoted at 108.67-68 yen compared with 108.64-74 yen in and 108.64-66 yen on Tuesday in The euro, meanwhile, fetched 124.03-04 yen against 123.97-124.07 yen in and 124.61-65 yen in late Tuesday afternoon trade in Tokyo.

OFFSHORE MARKET NEWS: U. S. stocks rose on Tuesday as technology and gained on Netflix Inc's plans to raise fees for U. S. subscribers and hopes of more stimulus for China's slowing after Chinese authorities indicated they will launch an economic stimulus package to help it through its current rough patch, but those gains were handed back after British MPs rejected Theresa May's Brexit deal by 432 votes to 202, adding more uncertainty about the UK's exit from the The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 132.01 points, or 0.55%, to 24,041.85, the S&P 500 gained 24.87 points, or 0.96%, to 2,607.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 107.07 points, or 1.55%, to 7,012.99.

