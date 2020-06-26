Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit declines 10.97% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.50% to Rs 401.08 crore

Net profit of Jay Bharat Maruti declined 10.97% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.50% to Rs 401.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 480.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.76% to Rs 28.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.87% to Rs 1657.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1994.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

