Shricon Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Reported sales nilNet Loss of Shricon Industries reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2100.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.01 -100 0.220.01 2100 OPM %0-300.00 -31.82-1700.00 - PBDT-0.12-0.11 -9 0.67-0.54 LP PBT-0.12-0.12 0 0.56-0.63 LP NP-0.12-0.12 0 0.56-0.72 LP
