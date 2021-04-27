Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 288.91 points or 1.75% at 16795.54 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.8%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.72%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.44%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.91%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.41%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.33%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.07%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.32%).

On the other hand, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.6%), turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 208.09 or 0.43% at 48594.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 64.8 points or 0.45% at 14549.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 161.34 points or 0.76% at 21351.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.54 points or 0.56% at 6917.9.

On BSE,1541 shares were trading in green, 637 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

