Jaykay Enterprises allots 63.70 lakh equity shares and 90.19 lakh warrants

On preferential basis

Jaykay Enterprises has allotted 63,70,000 Equity Shares of face value of Re.1 each fully paid up for cash at a price of Rs. 10 each and 90,19,000 Fully Convertible Warrants each carrying a right to subscribe to one Equity Share per Warrant, for cash at a price of Rs. 10 per warrant, on preferential basis to Promoter and Promoter group.

Pursuant to allotment of the Equity Shares, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 371347521- divided into 37134752 Equity Shares of Re. 1 each to Rs. 43504752/- divided into 43504752 Equity Shares of Re. 1 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)