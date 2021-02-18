Jaykay Enterprises allots 63.70 lakh equity shares and 90.19 lakh warrants

-
-
On preferential basisJaykay Enterprises has allotted 63,70,000 Equity Shares of face value of Re.1 each fully paid up for cash at a price of Rs. 10 each and 90,19,000 Fully Convertible Warrants each carrying a right to subscribe to one Equity Share per Warrant, for cash at a price of Rs. 10 per warrant, on preferential basis to Promoter and Promoter group.
Pursuant to allotment of the Equity Shares, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 371347521- divided into 37134752 Equity Shares of Re. 1 each to Rs. 43504752/- divided into 43504752 Equity Shares of Re. 1 each.
