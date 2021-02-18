Sandhar Technologies infuses capital of Rs 2 cr in JV SAIPL

-
ALSO READ
Sandhar Technologies enters in supplementary agreement for its JV
Tarmat Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.32% in the September 2020 quarter
JBM Auto to acquire balance stake in INDO Toolings
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sandhar Technologies has infused additional capital of Rs 2 crore in its joint venture Sandbar Amkin Industries (SAIPL) and has been allotted 20,00,000 Equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each on 17 February 2021 by SAIPL.
Subsequent to the above mentioned allotment, the Shareholding of STL in SAIPL stands increased to 64.81%.
The joint venture partner, Amkin Group is entitled to infuse required funds to retain 50:50 JV, as per the terms of above-mentioned Supplementary Agreement dated 15 October 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU