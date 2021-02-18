Sandhar Technologies infuses capital of Rs 2 cr in JV SAIPL

Sandhar Technologies has infused additional capital of Rs 2 crore in its joint venture Sandbar Amkin Industries (SAIPL) and has been allotted 20,00,000 Equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each on 17 February 2021 by SAIPL.

Subsequent to the above mentioned allotment, the Shareholding of STL in SAIPL stands increased to 64.81%.

The joint venture partner, Amkin Group is entitled to infuse required funds to retain 50:50 JV, as per the terms of above-mentioned Supplementary Agreement dated 15 October 2020.

