Jet Airways (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, Navkar Corporation Ltd, Ltd and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 February 2019.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, Navkar Corporation Ltd, Ltd and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 February 2019.

spiked 9.33% to Rs 259.55 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

soared 7.37% to Rs 6.99. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

surged 6.18% to Rs 48.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33456 shares in the past one month.

Ltd advanced 6.06% to Rs 2533. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56068 shares in the past one month.

jumped 5.86% to Rs 201.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15470 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4680 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)