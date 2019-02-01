Maruti Suzuki India jumps after rise in Jan sales

India rose 3.35% to Rs 6850 at 11:10 IST on BSE after the company said that its total sales rose 0.2% to 151,721 units in January 2019 over January 2018.

The announcement was made during trading hours today, 1 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the was up 77.35 points, or 0.21% to 36,334.04.

On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 71,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 6910 and a low of Rs 6655 so far during the day.

India said total domestic sales rose 1.1% to 142,150 units, while total exports fell 11% to 9,571 units in January 2019 over January 2018.

