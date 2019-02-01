Vedanta slumps after weak Q3 numbers

fell 16.66% to Rs 164.60 at 10:51 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit fell 21.06% to Rs 1,574 crore on 2.84% decrease in net sales to Rs 23,669 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 31 January 2019. Meanwhile, the was up 140.16 points, or 0.39% to 36,396.85.

On the BSE, 43.80 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.98 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 180.50 and a low of Rs 158.35 so far during the day.

