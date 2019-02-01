Vedanta slumps after weak Q3 numbers

Vedanta fell 16.66% to Rs 164.60 at 10:51 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit fell 21.06% to Rs 1,574 crore on 2.84% decrease in net sales to Rs 23,669 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 31 January 2019. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 140.16 points, or 0.39% to 36,396.85.
On the BSE, 43.80 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.98 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 180.50 and a low of Rs 158.35 so far during the day.
