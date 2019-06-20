Jet Airways leads gainers in A Group; stock zooms 33%

-
Jet Airways (India) Ltd soared 33.08% to Rs 44.05 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 65.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.11 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today.
Reliance Infrastructure moved up 13.22% to Rs 48.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.09 lakh shares in the past one month.
Suzlon Energy Ltd jumped 12.84% to Rs 3.78. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45.02 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Power Ltd added 12.20% to Rs 4.69. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97.61 lakh shares in the past one month.
