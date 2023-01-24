Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit declines 27.77% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.39% to Rs 138.24 crore

Net profit of Jindal Drilling & Industries declined 27.77% to Rs 24.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.39% to Rs 138.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 115.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales138.24115.79 19 OPM %32.0025.05 -PBDT49.6749.11 1 PBT33.9537.21 -9 NP24.8734.43 -28

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 07:34 IST

