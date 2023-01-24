Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit declines 27.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.39% to Rs 138.24 crore

Net profit of Jindal Drilling & Industries declined 27.77% to Rs 24.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.39% to Rs 138.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 115.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.138.24115.7932.0025.0549.6749.1133.9537.2124.8734.43

