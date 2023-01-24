TCFC Finance standalone net profit rises 268.57% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 370.73% to Rs 1.93 croreNet profit of TCFC Finance rose 268.57% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 370.73% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.930.41 371 OPM %84.9731.71 -PBDT1.660.42 295 PBT1.660.41 305 NP1.290.35 269
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
