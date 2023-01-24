Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 101.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.94% to Rs 219.18 crore

Net profit of Bharat Seats rose 101.27% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.94% to Rs 219.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 197.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.219.18197.564.644.0810.697.516.483.164.752.36

