Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 101.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.94% to Rs 219.18 crore

Net profit of Bharat Seats rose 101.27% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.94% to Rs 219.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 197.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales219.18197.56 11 OPM %4.644.08 -PBDT10.697.51 42 PBT6.483.16 105 NP4.752.36 101

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 07:33 IST

