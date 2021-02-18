Jindal Stainless (Hisar) receives ratings action from India Ratings

-
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) announced that for the first time, the company's long term credit facilities have been assigned IND A/RWE rating by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).
Additionally, JSHL's short-term credit facilities were assigned IND A/RWE/INDA1 by the agency.
This rating factors in a string of positive developments at JSHL in the last few months, despite pandemic-induced disruptions.
Ind-Ra has placed the Company's long-term rating on RWE (Rating Watch Evolving), owing to the proposed merger between JSHL and Jindal Stainless (JSL) that is being monitored by the agency.
