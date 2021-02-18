Arvind Fashions to issue 1.48 cr equity shares under rights issue

-
ALSO READ
Aarti Drugs allots 6.99 crore equity shares under bonus issue
Board of Arvind Fashions to consider fund raising via equity route
Pidilite Industries allots 5,600 equity shares under ESOP
Arvind Fashions to consider terms for proposed rights issue
Board of Emerald Leasing Finance & Invtt. Co. recommends final dividend
-
At issue price of Rs 135 per shareArvind Fashions will be issuing 1,48,02,856 partly paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 4 each at an issue price of Rs 135 per share (including premium of Rs 131 per equity share) for an aggregate amount of Rs 199.84 crore to all the existing shareholders of the company on rights basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU