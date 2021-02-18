L&T secures significant order for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant

-
ALSO READ
BHEL bags order for reactor header assemblies from NPCIL
BHEL wins prestigious order for supply of 32 Reactor Header Assemblies
Power Grid receives LoI for transmission system project in Rajasthan
Power Grid declared as successful bidder for two transmission projects in Rajasthan
GE Power India secures order from NTPC
-
Order valued between Rs 1000 cr to Rs 2500 crThe construction arm of L&T has secured a significant order in the Nuclear sector from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) for its Heavy Civil Infrastructure business in India to construct the Main Plant Civil Works of the Kudankulam 5&6 units (KKNPP 5&6 - 2X1000 MWe).
The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is India's first Light Water Reactor (LWR) of 6 units with a generation capacity of 1000 MWe each. The scope of work includes construction of the Reactor Building, Reactor Auxiliary Building, Turbine Building, Diesel Generator Building and other Safety Related Structures in a duration of 64 months.
L&T is currently executing similar works of Kudankulam 3 & 4 units in the same premises.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU