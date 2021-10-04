Jindal Steel & Power Ltd stays supported

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 414.4, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 110.68% in last one year as compared to a 53.64% gain in NIFTY and a 146.07% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 414.4, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 17673.9. The Sensex is at 59269.77, up 0.86%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added around 6.17% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.33 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

