United Spirits Ltd up for fifth session

United Spirits Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 868.25, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 17673.9. The Sensex is at 59269.77, up 0.86%. United Spirits Ltd has risen around 15.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40399, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 92.47 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

