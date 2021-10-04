Natco Pharma Ltd gains for fifth session

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 922, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.02% in last one year as compared to a 53.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.73% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Natco Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 922, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 17673.9. The Sensex is at 59269.77, up 0.86%. Natco Pharma Ltd has dropped around 5.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14587.65, up 1.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 63.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

