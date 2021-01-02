Raghav Productivity Enhancers incorporates subsidiary - Raghav Productivity Solutions

-
-
Raghav Productivity Enhancers has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary to leverage its growth opportunities.
As per the approval of Registrar of Companies, the new wholly owned subsidiary is incorporated on 24 December 2020 and Certificate of Incorporation issued on 01 January 2021 in the name and style RAGHAV PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS having CIN no. U26990RJ2020PTC072716.
