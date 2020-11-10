JK Cement rises after Q2 PAT soars 170% YoY

JK Cement rose 1.17% to Rs 1,928.50 after the cement maker's consolidated net profit jumped 170% to Rs 221.56 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 81.9 crore in Q2 September 2019.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1634.4 crore in Q2 September 2020, rising 24% year on year from Rs 1317.63 crore in Q2 September 2019. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 9 November 2020.

The cement maker's profit before tax surged 140.5% to Rs 324 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. Total tax expense spiked 85.58% YoY to Rs 102.46 crore in Q2 September 2020.

Shares of JK Cement have jumped 6.25% in five trading sessions from its previous closing low of Rs 1815.25 on 2 November 2020.

JK Cement is engaged in manufacturing cement and cement products.

