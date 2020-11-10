Volumes jump at Akzo Nobel India Ltd counter

-
Akzo Nobel India Ltd witnessed volume of 51818 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 77.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 668 shares
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Sanofi India Ltd, Pfizer Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 November 2020.
Akzo Nobel India Ltd witnessed volume of 51818 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 77.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 668 shares. The stock dropped 1.08% to Rs.1,979.00. Volumes stood at 2506 shares in the last session.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd clocked volume of 20.92 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 49.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41947 shares. The stock lost 3.36% to Rs.295.05. Volumes stood at 30214 shares in the last session.
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd recorded volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 36.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13919 shares. The stock lost 0.10% to Rs.593.00. Volumes stood at 12253 shares in the last session.
Sanofi India Ltd clocked volume of 11284 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 21.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 532 shares. The stock lost 1.94% to Rs.8,049.70. Volumes stood at 159 shares in the last session.
Pfizer Ltd registered volume of 52685 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 16.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3216 shares. The stock rose 7.73% to Rs.5,298.00. Volumes stood at 1099 shares in the last session.
