JK Tyre allots CCDs worth Rs 240 cr

The tyre maker said that it has allotted compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) to International Finance Corporation, qualified institutional buyer (QIB), by way of a preferential issue on private placement basis, aggregating to Rs 240 crore.

JK Tyre & Industries has allotted 24,000 fully paid compulsorily convertible debentures having face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 240 crore. The said instrument has an interest rate of 6% per annum and to be paid quarterly.

These CCDs shall be convertible into equity shares of Rs 2 each of the company, within a period up to 18 months from the date of allotment, at a conversion price of Rs 180.50 for each share.

JK Tyre & Industries is currently the market leader in truck bus radial segment. The company provides end-to-end solutions across segments of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, farming, off-the-road and two & three-wheelers.

The tyre maker's consolidated net profit rose 15.2% to Rs 65.59 crore on 17.5% increase in net sales to Rs 3,612.92 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip declined 1.50% to Rs 144.35 on the BSE.

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 15:29 IST

