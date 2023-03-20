Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 March 2023.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 March 2023.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd tumbled 7.18% to Rs 243 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24916 shares in the past one month.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd lost 6.77% to Rs 361. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Cements Ltd crashed 6.40% to Rs 176.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd pared 6.33% to Rs 353.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 83317 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44342 shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd dropped 6.13% to Rs 31.06. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)