Volumes soar at Aarti Drugs Ltd counter

Aarti Drugs Ltd recorded volume of 20.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 March 2023.

Aarti Drugs Ltd recorded volume of 20.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.39% to Rs.343.70. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 9.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58119 shares. The stock rose 6.37% to Rs.649.50. Volumes stood at 82915 shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd registered volume of 61.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.80 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.83% to Rs.1,664.15. Volumes stood at 8.49 lakh shares in the last session.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd saw volume of 12.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.80% to Rs.637.05. Volumes stood at 44784 shares in the last session.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd notched up volume of 26.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.20 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.89% to Rs.461.25. Volumes stood at 3.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)