JLR registrations in UK drop 50% YoY in Dec'21

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), UK, has published the vehicle registrations data for the month of December 2021.
New car registrations in the United Kingdom (UK) dropped by 18.2% year-on-year (YoY) to 108,596 units in December 2021 from 132,682 units in December 2020, due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the semiconductor shortage on the industry.
Total Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) registrations in UK fell 49.6% to 4,002 units in December 2021 from 7,934 units in December 2020.
While Jaguar registrations dropped by 60.6% to 1,333 units, Land Rover registrations declined by 41.3% to 2,669 units in December 2021 over December 2020.
JLR is owned by Tata Motors, a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.
On a consolidated basis, Tata Motors' net loss stood at Rs 4,476.61 crore in Q2 FY22 as against net loss of Rs 343.28 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales grew 14.4% to Rs 60,435.92 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
The Tata Motors scrip shed 0.21% to currently trade at Rs 488.50 on the BSE.
