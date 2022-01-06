Volumes jump at IFB Industries Ltd counter

IFB Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 2.63 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7099 shares

CESC Ltd, Emami Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 January 2022.

IFB Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 2.63 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7099 shares. The stock increased 7.85% to Rs.1,213.40. Volumes stood at 24728 shares in the last session.

CESC Ltd witnessed volume of 113.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.56% to Rs.91.00. Volumes stood at 21.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Emami Ltd registered volume of 17.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.60 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.36% to Rs.518.00. Volumes stood at 3.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd recorded volume of 23.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.98 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.72% to Rs.390.75. Volumes stood at 1.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd registered volume of 2.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41818 shares. The stock rose 5.11% to Rs.710.15. Volumes stood at 30674 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)