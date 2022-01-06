Banaras Beads Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Anand Rayons Ltd, Deep Polymers Ltd, G G Engineering Ltd and Umiya Tubes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 January 2022.

Banaras Beads Ltd tumbled 5.55% to Rs 89.4 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8173 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13437 shares in the past one month.

Anand Rayons Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 277.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7895 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54300 shares in the past one month.

Deep Polymers Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 716.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

G G Engineering Ltd plummeted 4.98% to Rs 12.39. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Umiya Tubes Ltd fell 4.98% to Rs 9.74. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 377 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2500 shares in the past one month.

