Banaras Beads Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Banaras Beads Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Banaras Beads Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Banaras Beads standalone net profit declines 47.54% in the June 2021 quarter
Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2021 quarter
Lasa Supergenerics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Anand Rayons Ltd, Deep Polymers Ltd, G G Engineering Ltd and Umiya Tubes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 January 2022.
Anand Rayons Ltd, Deep Polymers Ltd, G G Engineering Ltd and Umiya Tubes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 January 2022.
Banaras Beads Ltd tumbled 5.55% to Rs 89.4 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8173 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13437 shares in the past one month.
Anand Rayons Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 277.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7895 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54300 shares in the past one month.
Deep Polymers Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 716.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.
G G Engineering Ltd plummeted 4.98% to Rs 12.39. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.71 lakh shares in the past one month.
Umiya Tubes Ltd fell 4.98% to Rs 9.74. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 377 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2500 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU