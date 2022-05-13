JMC Projects gains after Q4 FY22 PAT rises 41% YoY to Rs 58 cr

-
ALSO READ
JMC Projects (India) bags two orders in India worth Rs 1,795 cr
Kalpataru Power and JMC Projects win orders worth Rs 4,474 cr
Kalpataru Power raises Rs 200 crore by allotment of NCDs
Kalpataru Power Transmission, TEECL sell stakes of Kohima-Mariani Transmission to CLP India
Kalpataru Power rises after bagging LoI worth Rs 3,276 cr
-
JMC Projects (India) gained 6.4% to Rs 78.10 after the company reported a 41.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 58.47 crore on a 15.3% increase in net sales to Rs 1,604.75 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
The company posted a 8.8% rise in profit before tax to Rs 66.97 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 61.57 crore posted in Q4 FY21. Total expenses were rose by 17.2% year on year to Rs 1,443.21 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 from Rs 1231.70 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2021.
The construction firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 18.19 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 as against a net loss of Rs 26.20 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2021. Net sales jumped 43.6% to Rs 5,518.82 crore in FY22 over FY21.
Meanwhile, the company's chief financial officer (CFO), Azad Shaw, resigned from his position on 12 May 2022 to pursue an external professional opportunity. Mr Shaw will be relieved from the services of the company with effect from 30 May 2022.
The board has also recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
JMC Projects (India), a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission, is a civil engineering and EPC company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU