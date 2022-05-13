TV Today slumps after Q4 PAT declines 1.41% YoY to Rs 36 cr

TV Today Network fell 11.72% to Rs 280.90 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 1.41% to Rs 35.69 crore on 13.06% rise in net sales to Rs 242.26 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) fell 1.95% year-on-year to Rs 47.35 crore in Q4 March 2022.

During the quarter, total expenses rose 16.75% to Rs 205.37 crore. Production cost jumped 34.40% to Rs 30.94 crore while employee expense climbed 18.51% to Rs 72.48 crore.

The company's revenue from television and other media operations rose 11.47% to Rs 236.13 while revenue from radio broadcasting surged 152.26% to Rs 6.13 during the period under review.

Net cash inflow from operating activities stood at Rs 235.66 crore in the year ended March 31 March 2022, higher than Rs 165.88 crore in the year ended March 31 March 2021.

The company's board recommended final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2021-2022.

TV Today Network runs four 24 hours news & current affairs channels, namely Aaj Tak, Aaj Tak HD and Good News Today in Hindi and India Today in English. The company also operates three radio stations under brand ISHQ 104.8 FM in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

