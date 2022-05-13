TV Today slumps after Q4 PAT declines 1.41% YoY to Rs 36 cr

-
ALSO READ
NDTV spurts after digital media biz inks 10-yr deal with Taboola
Mainu Ishq Nahi Karna Music Video: Actor Aaira Dwivedi and Singer Moin Sabri present a soulful music track
Global Education standalone net profit rises 104.25% in the December 2021 quarter
Poonawala Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 104.49% in the December 2021 quarter
NBCC rises on bagging orders worth Rs 104 crore in February
-
TV Today Network fell 11.72% to Rs 280.90 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 1.41% to Rs 35.69 crore on 13.06% rise in net sales to Rs 242.26 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) fell 1.95% year-on-year to Rs 47.35 crore in Q4 March 2022.
During the quarter, total expenses rose 16.75% to Rs 205.37 crore. Production cost jumped 34.40% to Rs 30.94 crore while employee expense climbed 18.51% to Rs 72.48 crore.
The company's revenue from television and other media operations rose 11.47% to Rs 236.13 while revenue from radio broadcasting surged 152.26% to Rs 6.13 during the period under review.
Net cash inflow from operating activities stood at Rs 235.66 crore in the year ended March 31 March 2022, higher than Rs 165.88 crore in the year ended March 31 March 2021.
The company's board recommended final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2021-2022.
TV Today Network runs four 24 hours news & current affairs channels, namely Aaj Tak, Aaj Tak HD and Good News Today in Hindi and India Today in English. The company also operates three radio stations under brand ISHQ 104.8 FM in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU