Volumes soar at Petronet LNG Ltd counter

Petronet LNG Ltd clocked volume of 34.43 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 14.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, SKF India Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 May 2022.

Petronet LNG Ltd clocked volume of 34.43 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 14.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.80% to Rs.209.75. Volumes stood at 2.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd recorded volume of 13306 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3222 shares. The stock lost 12.87% to Rs.862.15. Volumes stood at 2957 shares in the last session.

SKF India Ltd saw volume of 8298 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2532 shares. The stock increased 3.46% to Rs.3,209.95. Volumes stood at 8938 shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd clocked volume of 1.75 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63659 shares. The stock gained 1.10% to Rs.146.60. Volumes stood at 68347 shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd notched up volume of 360 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 139 shares. The stock slipped 5.54% to Rs.35,150.00. Volumes stood at 205 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)