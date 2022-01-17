Johnson Pharmacare hits the roof on bonus issue plan

Johnson Pharmacare hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 1.05 after the company said its board will consider bonus share issue on 18 February 2022.

Johnson Pharmacare announced that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 18 February 2022 to consider issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company.

In the past one year, the Johnson Pharmacare stock has risen 180% while the benchmark Sensex has added 24.97% during the same period.

Johnson Pharmacare reported net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales was reported at Rs 1.73 crore in Q2 September 2021. No sales were reported in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Johnson Pharmacare is in the business of wholesale and retail trade all kinds of pharmaceuticals. It is also engaged in the business of chemists, druggists, buyers, sellers, agents, distributors and stockiest of all kinds of pharmaceuticals and allied products.

