Johnson Pharmacare hits the roof on bonus issue plan

-
ALSO READ
Tata Comm, TM collaborate for IP transit services in ASEAN
BLS International Services to process Ayushman Bharat Cards across India
BLS to commence processing of Ayushman Bharat cards across India
BLS partners with UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services for PM-JAY Scheme
Aurionpro's transit business project goes-live in Lima
-
Johnson Pharmacare hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 1.05 after the company said its board will consider bonus share issue on 18 February 2022.Johnson Pharmacare announced that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 18 February 2022 to consider issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company.
In the past one year, the Johnson Pharmacare stock has risen 180% while the benchmark Sensex has added 24.97% during the same period.
Johnson Pharmacare reported net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales was reported at Rs 1.73 crore in Q2 September 2021. No sales were reported in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Johnson Pharmacare is in the business of wholesale and retail trade all kinds of pharmaceuticals. It is also engaged in the business of chemists, druggists, buyers, sellers, agents, distributors and stockiest of all kinds of pharmaceuticals and allied products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU