Consumer goods stocks rise

Consumer goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index increasing 39.81 points or 0.66% at 6072.57 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, NxtDigital Ltd (up 11.96%), Harrisons Malayalam Ltd (up 9.87%),Rane (Madras) Ltd (up 7.69%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 7.59%),Navneet Education Ltd (up 6.47%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Century Enka Ltd (up 6.03%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 5.16%), Tips Industries Ltd (up 5%), BLS International Services Ltd (up 4.95%), and Trident Ltd (up 4.94%).

On the other hand, Rajratan Global Wire Ltd (down 3.87%), Future Enterprises-DVR (down 2.68%), and Zee Media Corporation Ltd (down 2.53%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 56.68 or 0.09% at 61166.35.

The Nifty 50 index was down 2.25 points or 0.01% at 18253.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 111.19 points or 0.36% at 31062.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.15 points or 0.28% at 9222.03.

On BSE,2022 shares were trading in green, 1147 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

