Joy e-bike becomes official retail EV partner for Chennai Super Kings

To kickstart new campaign with the IPL seasonWardwizard Innovations & Mobility announced that Joy e-bike has entered into a partnership with IPL franchise team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the IPL season 2021. Joy e-bike will be the official retail Electric Vehicle partner for the team.
To spear the electric vehicle market and spread the IPL fever, Joy e-bike is all set to launch a new digital campaign titled #WhistlePoduWithJoye in line with the brand ethos.
The new campaign is aimed at communicating that Joy e-bike has been transforming the EV scenario in India and the way an everyday Indian commute. This has been possible through their contribution to the clean energy sector and social responsibilities over time with the support of the huge customer base that has expanded manifold through the years. The campaign will kickstart with the IPL season on the major social media and OTT platforms.
