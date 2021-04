To collaborate on EMobility Projects in India

Siemens has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Switch Mobility Automotive to jointly address need of electric commercial vehicle customers and execute EMobility Projects in India.

The MOU is aimed at delivering efficient, cost-effective and sustainable E-Mobility solutions to various commercial vehicle customers in India. Switch Mobility will bring its electric commercial vehicle industry experience while Siemens will provide the charging infrastructure technology and charging infrastructure management software solution to enhance the energy-efficient operations of the chargers. Siemens' charging infrastructure management software solution would enhance the energy-efficient operations of chargers.

The two companies will collaborate on new business models such as eMobility-as-a-Service (eMaas), integrated depot energy management, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) as well as on-site / off-site renewable energy sources by leveraging batteries from commercial vehicles.

As part of the MOU, Siemens Financial Services (SFS), the financing arm of Siemens AG, will consider a minority investment in OHM Global Mobility, the eMaas platform company to be formed as a subsidiary of Switch Mobility Automotive.

