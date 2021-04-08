Switch Mobility Automotive signs MoU with Siemens

For technology partnership in electric mobility segment

Switch Mobility Automotive today joined hands with Siemens to address the potential of the e-mobility market in India, driven by a strong commitment to support zero emission mobility through lowest Total Cost of Ownership.

Switch Mobility Automotive and Siemens have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) towards building a co-operative technological partnership in electric commercial mobility segment and execute eMobility projects in India.

The MOU is aimed at delivering efficient, cost-effective and sustainable E-Mobility solutions to various commercial vehicle customers in India. To achieve this objective, Switch Mobility Ltd., will bring its strong electric commercial vehicle industry experience while Siemens will offer its proven flexible, high-efficiency and future-ready charging infrastructure technology with efficient & reliable medium-voltage grid connection solutions. Siemens' charging infrastructure management software solution would enhance the energy-efficient operations of the chargers.

