JSPL gets licence from BIS to manufacture fire resistant steel

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) announced that it has received BIS certification to manufacture India's first fire resistant steel structures at its rail mill & special profile mill in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

The hot rolled structural steel can be used for high-temperature or fire-prone areas and can withstand temperatures up to 600 degrees celsius for a maximum duration of 3 hours.

Fire protection has been a challenge in the design of steel structures. The availability of fire resistant steel will result in more efficient designs of structures. The new BIS 15103 grade will be used to manufacture steel structures for infrastructure projects such as industrial structures, refineries, bridges, metro projects, and steel & power plants as well as in hospitals, and commercial and residential buildings.

Bimlendra Jha, managing director of Jindal Steel & Power, said, The license provided to Jindal Steel & Power to produce fire resistant steel will be a game-changer in strengthening India's infrastructure & its safety standards.

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) is a leading Indian infrastructure conglomerate with a presence in the steel, power, and mining sectors.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 67.92% to Rs 518.67 crore as sales remained flat at Rs 12,452.44 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip fell 1.84% to currently trade at Rs 561.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)