Sharda Cropchem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 December 2022.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd soared 7.33% to Rs 488.2 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 22006 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34424 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd spiked 6.91% to Rs 20.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless Ltd surged 5.04% to Rs 230.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd jumped 4.64% to Rs 573.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 539 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2782 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd gained 4.53% to Rs 415.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13697 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23817 shares in the past one month.

