JSW Energy unit gets order from Solar Energy Corp

JSW Energy on Friday said its subsidiary, JSW Solar, received letter of awards for total blended wind capacity of 810 MW from Solar Energy Corporation (SECI).

JSW Solar bagged the projects against tariff based competitive bid invited by SECI for setting up of 2500 MW ISTS (inter-state transmission system)-connected blended wind power projects (tranche-IX).

JSW Energy is an integrated power company primarily engaged in generation and sale of power. Its business segments include power generation, power transmission, mining, power trading and equipment manufacturing.

JSW Energy's consolidated net profit fell 7.5% to Rs 219.56 crore on a 25.2% decline in net sales to Rs 1,805.15 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

The scrip advanced 3.39% to Rs 57.90 on Friday. In the past six months, the stock has underperformed the market. It rose 22.93% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 31.02% during the same period.

