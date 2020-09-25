Orient Electric Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Central Bank of India, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Union Bank of India and CARE Ratings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 September 2020.

Central Bank of India, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Union Bank of India and CARE Ratings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 September 2020.

Orient Electric Ltd crashed 4.18% to Rs 177.8 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30601 shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India tumbled 3.61% to Rs 16. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd lost 3.25% to Rs 199.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47120 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86369 shares in the past one month.

Union Bank of India slipped 2.62% to Rs 24.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

CARE Ratings Ltd fell 1.79% to Rs 355.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8494 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7291 shares in the past one month.

